Flowserve (FLS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Flowserve to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FLS opened at $46.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

