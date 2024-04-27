Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Source Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

TSE:SHLE opened at C$16.70 on Tuesday. Source Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$226.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.52.

In other Source Energy Services news, Senior Officer Derren James Newell sold 11,500 shares of Source Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$114,540.00. 11.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

