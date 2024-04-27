Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.38 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 0.84%. On average, analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $17.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BVN. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

