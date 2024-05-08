Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 50,103 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,103 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $10,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 16.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,535 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 417,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,011,000 after buying an additional 15,508 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 23.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

CBSH stock opened at $56.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average of $51.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $263,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,429.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBSH

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.