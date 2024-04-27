Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.61 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 26.24%. On average, analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $377.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.37. Five Star Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

In other Five Star Bancorp news, Director Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith purchased 80,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,750,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 227,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,126.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FSBC shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

