10,644 Shares in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dorian LPG by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,501,000 after acquiring an additional 180,246 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,887,000 after buying an additional 416,809 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after buying an additional 75,584 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after buying an additional 59,580 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 162,663 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.31. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.42.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

