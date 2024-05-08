Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 1,909 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $114.51 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.82 and its 200-day moving average is $115.20.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2956 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.