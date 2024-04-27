Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.19, but opened at $7.87. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Accolade shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 200,076 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACCD. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Accolade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Accolade from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

Accolade Trading Down 14.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $610.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.91 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

