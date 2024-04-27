Diamond Equity Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Diamond Equity cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ProPhase Labs in a research note issued on Monday, April 22nd. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for ProPhase Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for ProPhase Labs’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.83% and a negative net margin of 37.81%.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

ProPhase Labs stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -0.29. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $756,000. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPhase Labs, Inc develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

