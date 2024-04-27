Desjardins Weighs in on SSR Mining Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.
SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.
NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $485,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 13.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.
