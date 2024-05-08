Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,717,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,730,000 after purchasing an additional 43,653 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Trex by 7.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,441,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,122,000 after acquiring an additional 240,850 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,239,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,404,000 after purchasing an additional 612,832 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 921,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,812,000 after buying an additional 377,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Stock Performance

NYSE:TREX opened at $92.52 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.03 and a 1 year high of $101.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TREX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.72.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

