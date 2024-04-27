Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Issued By Desjardins

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Orla Mining stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 0.88. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $4.82.

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 11.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 35,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 20,309 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

