AirBoss of America Corp. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Abdullah expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AirBoss of America’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOS. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Pi Financial lowered shares of AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$3.75 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.79.

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

TSE:BOS opened at C$5.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.07. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$3.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.85. The stock has a market cap of C$150.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.75.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$126.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$125.42 million. AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%.

AirBoss of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.40%.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

