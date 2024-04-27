Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alamos Gold Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $18.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of C$374.24 million for the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Stock Up 2.0 %

Alamos Gold stock opened at C$20.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.92. The company has a market cap of C$8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$14.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.00.

Insider Transactions at Alamos Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total value of C$559,737.00. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.