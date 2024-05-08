Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Lowered to $60.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TDC. Bank of America downgraded Teradata from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.90.

NYSE TDC opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Teradata has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,868,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,644 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,451,000 after purchasing an additional 496,702 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 21.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,419,000 after buying an additional 451,816 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teradata by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,948,000 after buying an additional 116,489 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,330,000 after buying an additional 89,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,267,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after acquiring an additional 38,043 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

