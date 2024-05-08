Amalgamated Bank Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,757 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 25,712 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Southwestern Energy worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 481.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 555.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 244.2% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.14.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

