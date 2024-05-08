Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TDC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.90.

TDC opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,615 shares of company stock worth $2,903,644 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in Teradata during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

