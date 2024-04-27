Raymond James Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of goeasy in a report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will earn $3.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.89. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $16.58 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.89 EPS.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$338.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 25.77%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GSY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$191.89.

GSY opened at C$176.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$166.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$149.92. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$87.00 and a 52 week high of C$180.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 15.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.17 dividend. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total value of C$4,727,400.00. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

