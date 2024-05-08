MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1,742.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 209.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 27.6% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,688.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,501.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1,549.14.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,805.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

