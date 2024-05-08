Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
Napco Security Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.
Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NSSC opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.51. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $46.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital cut Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $238,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $1,263,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,706,010 shares in the company, valued at $167,215,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $238,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,644. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.
About Napco Security Technologies
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
