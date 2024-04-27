AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Down 1.5% Following Insider Selling

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.5% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.22. 4,983,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 11,734,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Specifically, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGNC. Compass Point began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 12.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 52,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 59,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.