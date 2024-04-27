Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Sets New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2024

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTRGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $236.08 and last traded at $251.78, with a volume of 639169 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $259.10.

The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Charter Communications

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

About Charter Communications

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.