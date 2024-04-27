Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNONW) Short Interest Update

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNONW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Tenon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of TNONW stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Tenon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

Tenon Medical Company Profile

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as stabilizes and transfixes the SI joints.

