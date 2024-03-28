Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Releases Earnings Results

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Velo3D had a negative net margin of 173.20% and a negative return on equity of 115.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter. Velo3D updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Velo3D Stock Down 32.0 %

Shares of VLD stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Velo3D has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Velo3D

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Velo3D during the first quarter worth $120,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Velo3D during the first quarter worth $252,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Velo3D during the first quarter worth $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Velo3D by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,452,000 after buying an additional 86,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Velo3D during the first quarter worth $438,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D Company Profile

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

