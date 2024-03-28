ARK Investment Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 155.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,055 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 103.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $50.11 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.57.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

