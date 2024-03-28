IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 12,079 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,079 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of TriNet Group worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 78.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 30.8% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 31.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 351.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 5,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $648,132.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,851.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 5,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $648,132.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,851.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $293,521.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,180.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,432 shares of company stock worth $4,809,967 over the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriNet Group Stock Up 0.2 %

TNET stock opened at $131.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.87 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.09.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.36 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 87.97% and a net margin of 7.62%. Analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNET has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

