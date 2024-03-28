ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stake Lifted by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 2.4% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.27% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $32,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

BATS:NOBL opened at $101.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.67.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

