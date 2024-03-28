IFG Advisory LLC Sells 8,574 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,574 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 2.2% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.34% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $29,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at about $97,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $85.63 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $70.91 and a 12-month high of $85.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.2247 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

