Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,482 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,268,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,930,000 after buying an additional 149,701 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,359,000 after buying an additional 35,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 379,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

LILAK opened at $7.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 106,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $747,231.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,827,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,705,021.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 106,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $747,231.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,827,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,705,021.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 342,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,385,212.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,702,958 shares in the company, valued at $60,572,587.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,220,056 shares of company stock worth $8,247,512. Corporate insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

About Liberty Latin America

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

