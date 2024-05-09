Northland Capmk Comments on A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the company will earn $3.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.33. The consensus estimate for A-Mark Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 26.90%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMRK. Northland Securities cut A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMRK

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average is $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $871.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of -0.05.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.74%.

Insider Transactions at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $593,049.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,225 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $713,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,637 shares of company stock worth $1,396,360. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.