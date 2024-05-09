goeasy (TSE:GSY) Given New C$225.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$201.00 to C$225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GSY. Raymond James increased their price target on goeasy from C$166.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins increased their price target on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Cormark increased their price target on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on goeasy from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$206.20.

goeasy Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of GSY opened at C$190.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 15.62. goeasy has a one year low of C$94.20 and a one year high of C$191.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$168.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$154.58.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$338.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that goeasy will post 16.6561044 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

goeasy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total value of C$4,727,400.00. 22.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

