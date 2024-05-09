Quaker Chemical Co. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quaker Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Quaker Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KWR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of KWR opened at $190.16 on Thursday. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $138.67 and a 52 week high of $221.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.73.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $469.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.53 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $341,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,999,000 after acquiring an additional 80,043 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 328,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,160,000 after purchasing an additional 67,195 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 507.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 294,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,123,000 after purchasing an additional 245,993 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,056,000 after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Quaker Chemical announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

