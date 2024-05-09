The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HAIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $597.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $16.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Hain Celestial Group

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,603.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.