Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at TD Securities

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their target price on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. National Bank Financial raised Finning International from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Finning International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Finning International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$49.13.

Finning International Stock Up 1.7 %

FTT stock opened at C$42.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.56. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$33.77 and a twelve month high of C$46.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$39.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.04.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. Finning International had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of C$2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Finning International will post 3.9857007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Insider Transactions at Finning International

In related news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

