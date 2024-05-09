Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Cut by Barrington Research

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cimpress in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ FY2025 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Get Cimpress alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMPR. StockNews.com downgraded Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Cimpress Stock Performance

Shares of CMPR opened at $84.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.94. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $780.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.65 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $289,270.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $289,270.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,292 shares of company stock worth $2,319,309 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cimpress by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 93,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.