Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Get Barclays alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Barclays

Barclays Stock Performance

BCS stock opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. Barclays has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Barclays in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Barclays by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.