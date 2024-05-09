Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

JKHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.42.

JKHY stock opened at $165.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $178.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

