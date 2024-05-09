Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Plans Dividend of $1.23

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.2318 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Wolters Kluwer’s previous dividend of $0.67.
Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance
Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $159.28 on Thursday. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $112.88 and a twelve month high of $160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.37.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
