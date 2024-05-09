Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Plans Dividend of $1.23

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.2318 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Wolters Kluwer’s previous dividend of $0.67.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $159.28 on Thursday. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $112.88 and a twelve month high of $160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.37.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

