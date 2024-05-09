Model N (NYSE:MODN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Model N had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Model N Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. Model N has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average is $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Model N alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MODN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Insider Transactions at Model N

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 27,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $724,025.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 903,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,833,037.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $67,224.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,210.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 27,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $724,025.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 903,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,833,037.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,616 shares of company stock worth $1,897,243 over the last three months. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Model N

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.