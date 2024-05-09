Insider Buying: Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Director Buys $27,332.00 in Stock

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $72.65 on Thursday. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 62.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Hexcel by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth $36,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

