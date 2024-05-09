Stifel Nicolaus Boosts MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $120.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MTZ. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.08.

MTZ stock opened at $105.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -751.21 and a beta of 1.61. MasTec has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $123.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.92.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in MasTec by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,036,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,454,000 after acquiring an additional 144,180 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,670,000 after acquiring an additional 33,592 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $883,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in MasTec by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,963,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $965,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

