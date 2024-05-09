Insider Selling: Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director Sells $26,570.00 in Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $26,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Park-Ohio Trading Up 0.5 %

Park-Ohio stock opened at $25.97 on Thursday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $28.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.45 million, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Institutional Trading of Park-Ohio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Park-Ohio in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 32.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Park-Ohio by 6,160.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Park-Ohio in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

