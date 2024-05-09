Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWN. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $7.26 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 481.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

