Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FTT. National Bank Financial upgraded Finning International from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Finning International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.13.

Get Finning International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FTT

Finning International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of FTT opened at C$42.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.41. Finning International has a one year low of C$33.77 and a one year high of C$46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.04.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. Finning International had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of C$2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Finning International will post 3.9857007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Insider Transactions at Finning International

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Finning International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.