goeasy (TSE:GSY) Given New C$230.00 Price Target at CIBC

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GSY has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on goeasy from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bankshares raised their price target on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$206.20.

goeasy Price Performance

Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$190.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$168.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$154.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$94.20 and a 12 month high of C$191.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$338.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 25.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that goeasy will post 16.6561044 EPS for the current fiscal year.

goeasy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Insider Transactions at goeasy

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total value of C$4,727,400.00. Corporate insiders own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

