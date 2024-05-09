goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Increased to C$205.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$190.00 to C$205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on goeasy from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$206.20.

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$190.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a current ratio of 15.62 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The company has a market cap of C$3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$168.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$154.58. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$94.20 and a 1-year high of C$191.00.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.92 by C$0.09. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of C$338.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$340.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that goeasy will post 16.6561044 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total transaction of C$4,727,400.00. 22.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

