Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 14,300 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in UGI by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,904,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,713 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in UGI by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,372,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,560,000 after purchasing an additional 951,405 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in UGI by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,175,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,033,000 after purchasing an additional 888,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UGI by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,271,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,255,000 after purchasing an additional 781,929 shares during the period. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,279,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI opened at $25.38 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $34.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.16.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. UGI had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.18%.

UGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UGI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

