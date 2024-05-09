Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $256,000 Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Copart by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Copart by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 101.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Copart by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $55.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.98. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950 over the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.00.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

