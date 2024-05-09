Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RCL shares. Barclays increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.13.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,697 shares of company stock worth $9,749,357 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $141.67 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $73.93 and a fifty-two week high of $143.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.15 and a 200 day moving average of $120.60.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

