Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 504 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in American Water Works by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $132.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $151.24. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

